The national cultural tourism platform România Atractivǎ (Attractive Romania) recorded more than 524,000 active users between its launch in May 2024 and the completion of its implementation phase in August 2026. Attractions included in the programme reported a combined 4.86 million visitors between May 2024 and June 2026.

The platform’s mobile application was downloaded more than 83,000 times on iOS and Android. Its personalized trip-planning feature was used 6,922 times, while the website and app promoted almost 700 cultural events.

Of the programme’s 12 cultural tourism routes, the Castles Route attracted the most online interest, with 67,986 visits. It was followed by the Romanian Traditional Gastronomy Route with 41,184 visits and the Moldavian Monasteries Route with 36,168.

The most frequently accessed individual attractions were Apafi Castle, Corvin Castle, Humor Monastery, Ugron Castle, and the Teleki Castle complex.

In 2025, the first full calendar year covered by the programme, participating attractions reported roughly 2.35 million visitors, up 23.4% from 2024.

Romanian users accounted for 59.22% of the platform’s audience. The largest groups of international users came from Germany, Italy, Hungary, the United States, Israel, Poland, France, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Moldova, and Czechia.

All 275 attractions included in the programme now have dedicated road signage, with 5,356 signs installed.

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects launched România Atractivă on May 15, 2024. The RON 36.36 million programme was financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and formally ended on August 31, 2026, but the website and free mobile application will remain available.