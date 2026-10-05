A new 42 km tourist route connecting 14 villages in Romania’s Prahova county is being marked for hikers and cyclists. Known as Drumul Stejarului, or the Oak Road, it crosses the communes of Cocorăștii Mislii, Scorțeni, and Telega, running from the entrance to Goruna village to Telega.

The route forms part of Ținutul Stejarilor, a rural development initiative seeking to promote the region’s natural and cultural heritage, support local entrepreneurs, and encourage tourism. The wider project covers communities with more than 12,500 residents.

Healthcare company MedLife is supporting the installation of 20 numbered markers along the route. A team of more than 20 company employees placed the first marker near Troița Scorțeni on October 2 before cycling along part of the trail and visiting several local initiatives.

“The Oak Road is more than a route. It is a way to connect communities, highlight local resources, and give people reasons to discover and return to this area,” said Hilde Brandl, head of the Antreprenorești - Adoptă un Sat programme.

The trail can be completed on foot or by bicycle, with its markers intended to guide visitors through the three communes and the villages included in the project.

Ina Bădărău-Ilie, communications director at MedLife Group, said the initiative encourages physical activity and time spent outdoors while also supporting the development of local communities.

Ținutul Stejarilor is the pilot project of Antreprenorești - Adoptă un Sat, a programme launched within the Romanian Business Leaders organisation and implemented by the Țara Faină Association. Its organisers plan to develop it as a rural tourism model that could later be replicated in other parts of Romania.