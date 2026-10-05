Dumitru Prunariu, the only Romanian to have flown into outer space, was awarded the Theodore von Karman Prize at the annual gala of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), held in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday, October 4.

The distinction “recognizes outstanding achievements throughout an entire career and is named after the Academy’s founder and first president, Theodore von Karman, a leading figure in global aerospace science and engineering,” according to a statement issued by Dumitru Prunariu and cited by Agerpres.

In the citation on the diploma awarded to Prunariu, the IAA highlighted a life dedicated to international astronautics: from his 1981 space flight to decades of involvement in the governance of space activities and planetary defense.

Prunariu's contributions as president of the Romanian Space Agency were also highlighted, as was his promotion of multilateral cooperation through his work within the United Nations (UN), the Association of Space Explorers and other international bodies, as well as his commitment to the peaceful, responsible and cooperation-based use of outer space.

“I receive this distinction with gratitude, as recognition of a life of work: a journey through engineering, space flight, leadership of national space activities, diplomacy, education and international cooperation. Throughout these different responsibilities, I was guided by one conviction: space activities can contribute to the advancement of human knowledge while also bringing nations and people closer together,” Dumitru Prunariu said.

In his speech, the Romanian cosmonaut emphasized the important role the IAA has played in his own career: a community of scientific excellence, a meeting place between disciplines and cultures, and a framework for exchanging experience and developing ideas through dialogue.

He highlighted the growing need for independent expertise and international cooperation at a time of rapid expansion of space activities.

Finally, Prunariu reaffirmed his “commitment to protecting the planet, the sustainable use of space, the responsible conduct of lunar activities and bringing younger generations closer to science and exploration.”

Founded in 1960 in Stockholm and recognized by the UN in 1996, the IAA is an independent, nongovernmental and nonprofit organization that promotes the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and international cooperation, bringing together expertise from the fundamental sciences, engineering, life sciences and social sciences.