The Economy and Tourism Ministry announced that it launched a four-week outdoor campaign promoting Romania as a travel destination in Seville, Spain. Running from October 5 to November 1, the “Rumanía inspira” campaign centres on a fully branded tram operating on the city’s Metrocentro route.

The tram features images of eight Romanian landmarks and landscapes: the ancient Dacian capital of Sarmizegetusa Regia, Constantin Brâncuși’s Table of Silence, traditional gates from Bucovina, the Transylvanian village of Biertan, the Danube Delta, Creasta Cocoșului in Maramureș, Peleș Castle, and the Transfăgărășan mountain road.

A QR code displayed alongside Romania’s national tourism logo directs passengers and pedestrians to a Spanish-language destination brochure.

The Metrocentro route crosses central Seville through Plaza Nueva, Avenida de la Constitución, Puerta de Jerez, and San Fernando Boulevard. It passes close to major attractions including Seville Cathedral, the General Archive of the Indies, and the Alcázar palace, as well as busy commercial, university, and cultural areas, the ministry noted in its statement.

“We need to be present in foreign markets. Having beautiful places is not enough - we must make them known and give tourists reasons to visit, stay longer, and discover Romania,” said interim economy and tourism minister Irineu Darău.

Spain ranks eighth among Romania’s sources of international tourists and has been designated a priority market for the country’s tourism promotion.

Romania will continue its promotional activity in Spain later this autumn at the IBTM Barcelona tourism trade fair. The ministry plans to attend with 20 businesses and eight professional associations, destination management organisations, and representatives of local authorities.

This is Romania’s second tourism campaign in Seville. In 2022, the country was promoted through 12 street billboards and five digital displays installed around the city.