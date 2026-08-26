Romanian prosecutors expand criminal investigation in Nordis case

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Tuesday, August 25, that it has expanded the criminal investigation in the case of real estate developer Nordis.

Nordis, a premium developer, allegedly collected money from buyers, embezzled company funds, and misled customers during the signing of pre-contracts and sales agreements, according to investigators. Moreover, the company illegally obtained refunds or compensation from the state budget. In total, the group leaders are believed to have collected EUR 195 million from 2019 to 2024.

According to prosecutors, 50 new criminal complaints filed by more than 100 new victims have been added to the case file, leading to an expansion of the investigation. The additional damages were estimated at over RON 42 million, EUR 14 million, and USD 17,000.

“The measure targets the administrators of a group of companies, defendants in the case, as well as four commercial companies, all under criminal investigation, for committing the offense of fraud with particularly serious consequences,” according to a DIICOT press release.

Moreover, prosecutors ordered the expansion of the criminal investigation for a distinct offense of fraud with particularly serious consequences, following a complaint filed by a commercial company. In this case, damages were estimated at RON 7 million.

The investigated offenses concern the establishment of an organized criminal group, embezzlement with particularly serious consequences, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud with particularly serious consequences, and the bad-faith determination by the taxpayer of taxes, fees or contributions, resulting in the unlawful obtaining of refunds, reimbursements or offsets from the consolidated general budget, all in continued form.

In total, the Nordis case caused damages that exceed EUR 75 million, with 850 victims on record. The first expansion of the investigation took place in October 2025, when 300 victims came forward.

The case impacted much of the presidential campaign at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 due to the political connections of the accused managers of Nordis, particularly their ties with the Social Democratic Party, or PSD.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alexandru Busca)