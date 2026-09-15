At the national level, a robust increase in the number of completed homes is also visible, of about 30%. The strongest increases, except for the Bucharest-Ilfov region, were recorded in the West (Arad, Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara and Timiș), at 85%, and in the Centre region (Alba, Brașov, Covasna, Harghita, Mureș and Sibiu), at 45%.

SVN Romania estimated earlier this year that 2026 could bring deliveries of more than 20,500 new homes in Bucharest and Ilfov, an increase of approximately 18.5% compared with last year, when the second-lowest number of homes was delivered in the Bucharest region in the past six years.