Transilvania Veterinary Hospital has opened a hospital inside Iulius Town Timișoara.

The unit has a standing medical team and provides veterinary services for examinations, preventive care, emergencies, and the treatment of complex cases.

Transilvania Veterinary Hospital was established in 2021 in Sibiu by Alexandru and Cătălina Ciuban. After a decade of professional experience in Germany, the two founders have built a network that now includes the hospitals based in Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, and most recently the one in Timișoara, as well as a satellite veterinary practice in Cisnădie.

The hospital based in Iulius Town has a multidisciplinary portfolio of medical services, ranging from internal medicine, soft-tissue surgery and orthopedics, neurosurgery and imaging to anesthesia, intensive therapy, laboratory testing, cardiology, oncology, and inpatient care.

The new facility replicates the model implemented in the Sibiu and Cluj hospitals, with non-stop working hours and a standing medical team on-site, which allows for the ongoing monitoring and treatment of critical cases, including at night, on weekends, and on holidays.

Besides the recently opened veterinary hospital, Iulius Town Timișoara integrates a medical hub including medical testing laboratories, multidisciplinary clinics, as well as a non-stop family medicine office, maxillofacial surgery suite, dental clinic with in-house laboratory, as well as plastic surgery, fertility, cardiology, and imaging centers.

Opened in 2019, the Iulius Town mixed-use complex also includes 108,000 sqm of retail space, more than 450 stores, coffee shops and restaurants, entertainment, educational, and sports facilities, a park, as well as four premium office buildings.

It was developed by the joint venture of Atterbury Europe and Romanian Iulius Group.