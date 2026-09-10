Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed AQUILA, one of the largest players in the fast-moving consumer goods distribution sector in Romania and the region, is relocating its operations in Constanța to a new logistics center, following an investment of over EUR 500,000.

With a total area of over 6,000 sqm and nearly four times the storage capacity of the previous location, the new logistics center is meant to strengthen the company’s infrastructure in southeastern Romania and expand the company’s capacity to handle product categories with different logistics requirements.

The location facilitates the efficient servicing of customers across Constanța and Tulcea counties, including the Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta, while its proximity to the Port of Constanța provides an advantage in managing import and distribution flows, the company said.

It also enables the company to serve both the retail channel and HoReCa customers across a region characterized by significant seasonal activity along the Black Sea coast and in the Danube Delta.

The relocation of the Constanța operations continues AQUILA’s logistics network modernization process, following the opening of the new logistics center in Bacău in May.

Founded in 1994 and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in November 2021 under the ticker symbol AQ, AQUILA is included in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s benchmark BET index, as well as in the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices.

In 2025, the company recorded record revenues of approximately RON 3.5 billion, up 18% compared to the previous year, supported by the strengthening of the distribution segment, portfolio diversification and the development of its own brands.