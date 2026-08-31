Romanian billionaire Daniel Dines publishes book about AI written with help of AI

Daniel Dines, founder of Romanian-American software robots and artificial intelligence company UiPath (NYSE: PATH), has launched a book about AI, which he wrote with the help of AI chatbots ChatGPT from OpenAI and Claude from Anthropic.

Daniel Dines is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of UiPath, a global leader in business orchestration and automation. In the early 2000s, Dines spent five years at Microsoft in Seattle, working on SQL Server Agent. In 2005, he returned to Romania, his home country, and from his apartment started the company that would become UiPath. The company is now a leader in business orchestration and automation.

In his book, Dines, 54, draws on his experience to “outline a new operating model for the company of the future.” He examines one of the most important questions facing business leaders: “As AI becomes capable of taking over more and more intellectual work, how should companies rethink the way they work without giving up responsibility, control and human judgment?”

The Romanian self-made billionaire sets out to “offer business and technology leaders a practical framework for exploring the role that responsibility, control and human judgment will play in the company of the future, built by orchestrating AI agents, automation and people,” according to a UiPath statement sent to Romania Insider.

Dines describes the book as an accessible guide for leaders trying to understand a rapidly changing AI landscape. “You will learn more about AI in four hours than you have learned in the past year,” Daniel Dines promised.

Dines' book, The Work That Remains/What Remains to Be Done When Machines Do the Rest, can be downloaded for free in PDF format from the UiPath website.

The book is available in English and Japanese in digital format starting August 27, followed by a limited print edition on September 22.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UiPath on Facebook)