Romanian construction company Concelex appoints Daniel Spiridon, Carol Șerban to strategy and transformation roles

Romanian construction company Concelex announced it was strengthening its management team by bringing in two professionals with international backgrounds in strategy and transformation.

Daniel Spiridon, with over 20 years’ experience in management consulting and executive leadership, has joined Concelex as Deputy CEO Strategy.

Carol Șerban, a construction engineering graduate with international experience in strategic consulting, has joined as Director of Strategy and Transformation.

The two appointments “support Concelex's current phase of accelerated growth and strengthen the company's capabilities in strategy, organizational transformation, and business development,” the company said.

Daniel Spiridon (in opening photo) spent more than 15 years at McKinsey & Company, where he rose through every stage of his career to become Managing Partner of the local office. He subsequently joined eMAG as VP Business Development and Strategy and, as CEO, led eMAG's operations in Hungary. A graduate in economics, he also holds a Master's degree in International Business and Finance from BI Norwegian Business School. As Deputy CEO Strategy, he will oversee the implementation of Concelex's strategy, develop the Strategy and Transformation function, and be involved in developing and optimizing the company's business portfolio, with the goal of strengthening its competitiveness and profitability.

Carol Șerban

Carol Șerban brings a construction engineering educational background paired with experience in international strategic consulting. A graduate of the Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest, he holds a Master's degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Manchester and an MBA from the University of Oxford. He began his career in the UK, where he spent seven years in civil and structural engineering and project management, before joining Kearney's Romania office. He has also held the position of Commercial Director at Glovo Romania. As Director of Strategy and Transformation at Concelex, he will coordinate organizational transformation programs, with a focus on optimizing business processes, accelerating digitalization, and identifying strategic initiatives to support the company's performance.

“Concelex has reached a stage where the scale of the projects we manage and the company’s accelerated growth prospects require us to continuously strengthen our leadership team. Daniel and Carol bring complementary experience and a valuable perspective on how we build, organize, and prepare for the next stage of growth. They are professionals with a solid track record in their fields, and I am confident they will make a significant contribution to Concelex's development in the coming years," Radu Pițurlea, chairman and CEO, Concelex, said.

(Photos: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com