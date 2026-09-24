Since the beginning of the year, 1.3 million applications have been submitted for part-time positions, 13% more than in the same period of last year, recruitment platform eJobs said.

A total of 27,000 part-time jobs have been available this year, with an average of 49 applications per position posted. By comparison, the average across all available jobs, including full-time and seasonal positions, is 69 applications per job.