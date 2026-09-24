eJobs: Part-time job applications on the rise as more Romanians look to supplement their income
Most of the part-time jobs available this year have been in fields such as retail, insurance, services, tourism, finance/banking, the food industry, and call center/BPO.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 3 min read
Since the beginning of the year, 1.3 million applications have been submitted for part-time positions, 13% more than in the same period of last year, recruitment platform eJobs said.
A total of 27,000 part-time jobs have been available this year, with an average of 49 applications per position posted. By comparison, the average across all available jobs, including full-time and seasonal positions, is 69 applications per job.