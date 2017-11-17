Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei in top 50 most expensive retail streets in the world

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei, one of the busiest boulevards in the Romanian capital, has climbed four positions in Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across The World report.

The report tracks 451 of the top retail streets around the globe and ranks the most expensive in 68 countries by prime rental value using Cushman & Wakefield’s proprietary data.

Calea Victoriei ranks 49th in the top, up from 53rd last year, reports local Economica.net. The rent here stays at EUR 564 per sqm per year.

The most expensive retail street in the world is Upper 5th Avenue in New York. The annual rent here goes over EUR 28,200 per sqm. Next in the top is the Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, with a rent of over EUR 25,600 per sqm per year, followed by the New Bond Street in London (over EUR 16,200 per sqm per year), Via Montenapoleone in Milan (EUR 13,500 per sqm per year), and Champs Elysees in Paris (EUR 13,200).

Find the full report here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]