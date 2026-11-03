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Yield paid by Romania on 10-year bonds drops to 7.11%
The yields decreased slightly from October, reflecting investors’ sentiment after the settlement of the political crisis.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed RON 2.818 billion (over EUR 500 million) from banks on Monday, November 2, through two government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
The yields decreased slightly from October, reflecting investors’ sentiment after the settlement of the political crisis.