Of the total number of impact companies in Romania’s economy, namely 46,938, almost half (45%) are facing financial difficulties, but more than 12,600 of them still have chances of recovery, according to the Financial Radar for Impact Companies, 2026 edition, the annual study conducted by CITR, Romania’s insolvency and restructuring market leader.

The number of impact companies with assets of over EUR 1 million facing financial difficulties reached a new record high of 20,931 companies in 2025, compared to 13,913 in 2018. Debts are growing faster than sales, profits are declining, and financial vulnerability is increasing.