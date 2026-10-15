World Class Romania, a major player in the health & fitness industry in the country, announced the opening of its club at the One High District complex in Bucharest, developed with a EUR 3 million investment.

According to the company, the new club was developed to bring fitness, assessment, recovery, wellness and longevity solutions together in a single concept. This shaped every part of the club, from design, equipment selection and space planning to the services and experience offered to members.