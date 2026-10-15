World Class Romania opens EUR 3 mln fitness club at One High District
Covering more than 2,000 square metres and positioned in the Platinum category, it is the network’s first club designed entirely around the company’s new strategic vision.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
World Class Romania, a major player in the health & fitness industry in the country, announced the opening of its club at the One High District complex in Bucharest, developed with a EUR 3 million investment.
According to the company, the new club was developed to bring fitness, assessment, recovery, wellness and longevity solutions together in a single concept. This shaped every part of the club, from design, equipment selection and space planning to the services and experience offered to members.