Adventum and Habaita partner for new CEE shopping center platform, target acquisitions, including in Romania
The partners aim to transform the company into a regional owner of income-generating shopping centers, with an institutional shareholder base and recurring dividends.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 3 min read
Adventum, a Central and Eastern European (CEE) asset management group, and Habaita, a private investment platform focused on the real estate market in CEE, have partnered to launch a new shopping center platform for the CEE region, which will operate under the name of Urban Plaza Plus.
The platform will initially comprise one asset, the KÖKI shopping center in Budapest, already owned by a subsidiary of Urban Plaza Plus Nyrt.