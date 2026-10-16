Wizz Air confirmed that it will temporarily relocate its flights to and from Timișoara to Arad International Airport between November 2 and 22. The carrier said the move would allow it to maintain international connections for Timișoara and the surrounding region in western Romania during the airport’s temporary closure.

The airline said that it updated its booking system and notified affected passengers, who have received revised flight schedules.

“Passengers who booked directly through Wizz Air are advised to check their email and confirm the changes to their travel plans to ensure their reservation is up to date. Those who booked through a travel agency, including an online agency, should contact the respective provider for further details,” reads the official announcement.

There will be several exceptions during the relocation period, the company also said.

On November 2, flights to Dortmund and Memmingen/Munich West will depart from Timișoara but return to Arad.

Then, on November 22, flights arriving from Rome Fiumicino and Bari will land in Timișoara. All other Wizz Air flights that day will operate entirely from Arad.

Representatives of Timișoara’s “Traian Vuia” Airport, one of Romania’s most important regional hubs, announced back in July that all flights will be suspended between November 2 and November 22 due to repair works on the takeoff and landing runway.