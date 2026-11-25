The increase in premiums may not, however, be the biggest problem, according to Economica.net citing Georgeta Saracin, Claims & Insurance Manager at Verasig Broker, one of the few Romanian intermediaries directly involved in marine insurance.

Ships cannot sail without insurance, including war-risk cover, while insurers and reinsurers have begun introducing increasingly restrictive clauses on territorial coverage. This creates a real risk that navigation could become impossible in the Sulina–Sfântu Gheorghe area and even off Constanța, with the risk extending to Black Sea waters up to 20 nautical miles from the shore, Saracin warned.