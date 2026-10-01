Government Emergency Ordinance No. 18/2026 introduces new rules in Romania regarding companies' environmental communication. BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest) analysed the new directions regarding the communication of environmental claims, which became applicable as of 27 September 2026, and provides a series of perspectives and practical reference points on the new requirements and their implications for companies' sustainability messaging.

In Romania, the framework is introduced through Government Emergency Ordinance No. 18/2026, which transposes Directive (EU) 2024/825 and provides clarifications on protecting consumers against misleading commercial practices and unsubstantiated environmental claims.

The new provisions address how companies communicate the environmental benefits or performance of their products, services, and activities: from packaging and advertising campaigns to websites and other promotional materials addressed to consumers.

The change comes in a context where the issue of unsubstantiated environmental claims is already significant at European level. An analysis conducted for the European Commission found that 53.3% of the environmental claims examined were vague, misleading, or unsubstantiated, while 40% were not supported by sufficient evidence.

For companies, the principle is simple: the message must accurately reflect what the data can demonstrate.

From general claims to data-supported messages

The new rules clarify the use of general environmental claims, such as "eco," "green," or "environmentally friendly," and establish the conditions under which they may be used.

In practice, if a benefit relates only to one component of a product (for example, its packaging), the communication must clearly specify this information. A specific benefit should not create the impression of broader environmental performance extending to the entire product or the company as a whole.

Future promises must be backed by a concrete plan

The rules also cover claims regarding future environmental performance