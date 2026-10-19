Vista Bank Romania announced that it completed its acquisition of 100% of brokerage firm Investimental following approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). The transaction, initially announced in January 2026, brings Investimental into the bank’s financial ecosystem.

The acquisition gives Vista Bank specialist brokerage expertise and technology, providing access to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and international markets. The bank plans to combine investment products with its existing banking, financing, and savings services.

“Capital markets will play an increasingly important role in Romania’s economic development, in how businesses raise capital, and how people can diversify their investments across different assets,” said Vista Bank CEO Georgios Athanasopoulos.

“The acquisition of Investimental gives us the expertise and advanced technology to connect banking and investment services more closely around our clients,” he added. “This investment is part of a wider ambition: to strengthen our position in banking and play an active role in the consolidation of Romania’s financial services market.”

Investimental’s current management team will remain in place and work with Vista Bank on the brokerage firm’s next stage of development. Its operations, platforms, and services will continue under the same conditions for existing clients, according to the companies.

“The bank’s client relationships and distribution network give us the opportunity to bring Investimental’s services to a much wider audience, while continuing to enhance the experience we offer our existing clients,” said Investimental CEO Valentina Berevoianu.

“Together, we will build on our technology and our team’s expertise to make investing more accessible and support more people in becoming long-term investors,” she added.

The transaction is the latest in a series of acquisitions through which Vista Bank has expanded its presence in Romania. The lender previously acquired Crédit Agricole Bank Romania, Alpha Leasing Romania, and Alpha Insurance Brokerage Romania.

Vista Bank also listed its first bond issue, worth EUR 17 million, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s regulated market in April 2026. The bonds mature in March 2036 and are part of a EUR 100 million medium-term note program.

Active in Romania since 1998, Vista Bank operates 35 branches and five business centers. Investimental is an ASF-authorized broker offering access to the Romanian, European, and US capital markets.