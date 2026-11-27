Holde Agri Invest and 17 subsidiaries have filed a joint application with the Bucharest Tribunal to open insolvency proceedings, the Romanian farming group announced on Thursday, November 26. The application, approved by the board a day earlier, covers 18 of the group’s 21 companies, which are seeking to reorganize under a single plan.

Holde attributed its financial difficulties to repeated droughts, rising fertilizer and diesel costs, reduced and delayed payments from Romania’s Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA), and pressure to renegotiate land leases. Prices for its agricultural produce began rising later and increased more slowly than costs, the group said.