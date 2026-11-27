The deal follows a partnership OMV Petrom has with TPAO on the Han Tervel offshore project in the Black Sea, where the Romanian energy group operates other projects as well.

Potential areas of collaboration include onshore and offshore exploration and production, natural gas and related infrastructure, operational and technical cooperation, as well as initiatives to strengthen regional energy security, the company’s press release reads. Cooperation can open up opportunities in Türkiye, the broader Black Sea region and other international markets of mutual interest.