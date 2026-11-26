PPC consolidates power generation base in Romania through acquisitions
Greek utility group PPC, which claims to be Romania’s largest renewable energy producer, has announced the acquisition of five companies involved in developing renewable energy projects and operating two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 40 MW.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Competition Council said it is reviewing the transaction through which PPC – Public Power Corporation Romania intends to acquire Energy Innovative Solutions, Restore Energy, Vermont Green Energy, Eco Power Solutions and Data Innovative Solutions through its subsidiaries PPC Producție România and PPC Renewables România.
Energy Innovative Solutions SRL and Restore Energy SRL each own and operate a natural gas-fired power plant designed to provide balancing services to the electricity system, together with an associated battery storage facility. Both plants are located in the town of Răcari, Dâmbovița County, and have a capacity of 20 MW each, Economica.net reported.