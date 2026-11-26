The Competition Council said it is reviewing the transaction through which PPC – Public Power Corporation Romania intends to acquire Energy Innovative Solutions, Restore Energy, Vermont Green Energy, Eco Power Solutions and Data Innovative Solutions through its subsidiaries PPC Producție România and PPC Renewables România.

Energy Innovative Solutions SRL and Restore Energy SRL each own and operate a natural gas-fired power plant designed to provide balancing services to the electricity system, together with an associated battery storage facility. Both plants are located in the town of Răcari, Dâmbovița County, and have a capacity of 20 MW each, Economica.net reported.