Construction of the Ungheni bridge across the Prut River has reached 56%, according to the Romanian Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR). The cross-border project connecting Romania and Moldova is valued at approximately RON 151 million, excluding VAT.

“The Ungheni bridge across the Prut has reached a physical completion rate of 56%,” CNAIR announced, adding that the investment is financed with European funds.

Romanian contractor Ness Proiect is working on the bridge infrastructure and connecting roads. Current activities include improving the foundation soil and removing topsoil in preparation for subsequent construction stages.

“Meanwhile, work on the bridge’s steel deck is continuing on the Moldovan side,” CNAIR said.

The contractor has deployed 50 workers and 33 pieces of construction equipment at the site.

The contractual deadline for completing the project is December 2027.

The bridge will provide a direct connection between Romania’s A8 motorway and Moldova’s road infrastructure, improving transport links between the two countries. It will be the first motorway-standard road bridge built across the Prut since 1989, according to News.ro.