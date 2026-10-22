The estimated cost of the battery investment is EUR 40 million, according to Economica.net.

The project envisages a storage facility with a total power output of 300 MW and a storage capacity of 600 MWh.

The first phase will provide 300 MWh of storage capacity, equivalent to 150 MW for two hours, with a further 300 MWh planned in the second phase, according to the project documents.

Econergy developed the photovoltaic project before agreeing to sell it to Entek Elektrik in June 2024. The initial transaction value was EUR 32.9 million. Upon completion in 2025, Tüpraş said the amount had been revised to EUR 33.2 million, of which EUR 29.2 million had been paid by that point.

In August 2026, Entek Elektrik secured EUR 71 million in financing from Banca Transilvania for the construction of the solar park, whose investment value is estimated at around EUR 100 million.

Tüpraş, controlled by the Koç family, is Turkey’s largest oil refining company.