Bozankaya, a Turkish manufacturer of electric vehicles and urban transport solutions, showcased its products at the 21st edition of the Railway Days summit, held in Bucharest on October 20–21.

The company presented its experience gained through projects in Romania and other European markets. Bozankaya's portfolio includes low-floor trams, battery-equipped trolleybuses, electric buses, light rail vehicles (LRVs) and metro vehicles. These products are backed by expertise in electric traction, energy management and vehicle systems integration.

Romania is a strategic market for Bozankaya. In Iași, Bozankaya delivered an additional batch of 18 three-module trams ahead of the contractual deadline. These vehicles add to the 16 trams delivered in the previous phase, bringing the company’s fleet in the city to 34 vehicles.

In Timișoara, the company delivered 40 five-module trams and signed a new agreement to supply 10 more trams, this time with three modules, adapted to the local network's requirements. The first vehicle from the new batch arrived in the city in September 2026 for testing and acceptance, with deliveries scheduled to continue in stages until spring 2027.

In total, the company’s Romanian portfolio comprises 84 trams and 33 trolleybuses, representing 117 vehicles delivered or under contract.

“When selecting a vehicle, the initial purchase price is only one part of the equation. Energy efficiency, regenerative braking, component reliability, maintenance, and costs over the vehicle’s entire operating life must all be assessed together,” added Aytunç Günay, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bozankaya.

Bozankaya aims to further expand its presence in Romania through new public transport modernization projects and stronger cooperation with local authorities and transport operators.

In addition to Iași and Timișoara, the company is monitoring opportunities in Bucharest, Brașov and Cluj-Napoca, where fleet renewal and investment in electric mobility solutions could help improve urban transport.