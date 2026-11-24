The Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), the project company registered in Romania, hosted representatives of the countries involved so far in the EUR 22 billion project: the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, according to E-nergia.ro.

Representatives of the European Commission, Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), Italian technical consultancy and engineering firm CESI, Romania's energy regulator ANRE, the World Bank and the national transmission system operators also took part.