Premier Energy closer to taking over regional electricity network in southern Romania
The Competition Council has approved, subject to conditions, the deal under which utilities group Premier Energy plans to acquire Distribuție Energie Oltenia, a regional electricity distribution company in southern Romania, from investment fund Macquarie Asset Management.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The deal, valued at around EUR 700 million, was announced on April 17.
Following the acquisition, Premier Energy will control both the electricity supplier Premier Energy Furnizare and the distribution operator Distribuție Energie Oltenia (DEO). The latter holds a monopoly on electricity distribution in seven counties: Dolj, Olt, Gorj, Vâlcea, Mehedinți, Argeș and Teleorman.