Vastint Romania, part of the international real estate VASTINT Group, announced the renewal of the leasing contract with Evoke Romania for a space of 2,500 sqm in building C of Business Garden Bucharest, in a transaction facilitated by Colliers.

Business Garden Bucharest stands at 90% occupancy. In the past 12 months, the project has leased 9,500 sqm of space and now hosts a community of 35 companies.