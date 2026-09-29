Online gaming provider Evoke Romania renews 2,500 sqm lease at Business Garden Bucharest
Business Garden Bucharest, located in the Orhideea–Grozăvești area of Bucharest, offers 43,000 sqm of leasable space and is home to tenants such as Evoke, Sanamed, Regina Maria, IKEA, Schindler, Tchibo, Vel Pitar, Rail Cargo Group, and Pandora.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Vastint Romania, part of the international real estate VASTINT Group, announced the renewal of the leasing contract with Evoke Romania for a space of 2,500 sqm in building C of Business Garden Bucharest, in a transaction facilitated by Colliers.
Business Garden Bucharest stands at 90% occupancy. In the past 12 months, the project has leased 9,500 sqm of space and now hosts a community of 35 companies.