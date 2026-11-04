Traffic opened on Wednesday, November 4, on another 13 km of Bucharest’s A0 ring motorway, transport minister Ștefan-Ovidiu Popa announced. The opening covers lots 3 and 4 of the northern section, between Afumați and Glina.

The new road provides a direct link between the A3 Bucharest-Ploiești motorway and the A2 Bucharest-Constanța motorway. According to road infrastructure company CNAIR, the northern semicircle now also connects them to the DN1 national road without requiring drivers to use Bucharest’s older ring road.

“As of today, 83 kilometers of the 100 km Bucharest ring motorway are open to traffic,” minister Popa said.

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In his turn, CNAIR general manager Cristian Pistol explained that lot 4, completed during the summer, could only open after work on lot 3 provided a complete connection.

“We open sections when the connections are complete and safe, not in isolated pieces,” Pistol said.

Lot 3 was built by CCECC and lot 4 by UMB Spedition. Their combined value is RON 710 million, excluding VAT, with financing provided through Romania’s 2021-2027 Transport Program.

A section of A0 North lot 1 is expected to open by the end of 2026, providing links to the DN1A and DN7 roads, officials also announced. The connection to the A1 motorway is scheduled for completion in the first part of 2027, when the full A0 ring is expected to become operational.

Romania’s high-speed road network has reached 1,490 kilometers following the latest opening, according to the CNAIR general manager.