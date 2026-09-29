Founded by two serial entrepreneurs, Alex Băraru and Rareș Moșescu, who have already built a business with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of over EUR 15 million, Kyndred builds companions that assist users day to day, learns their habits, and helps them navigate an increasingly crowded AI landscape.

According to Dan Călugăreanu, Partner at Early Game Ventures, companies created by Kyndred are much more than interfaces. Instead, he says, they are super-apps.