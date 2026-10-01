The fear of losing their jobs, the rising cost of living and political decisions were the main factors affecting workers in Romania over the past year, to a greater extent than in the other Central and Eastern European countries included in the 2026 edition of PwC’s G lobal Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey: Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Against this background, the workers’ confidence in job security has fallen since last year, and fewer say they intend to change employer in the next 12 months. Motivation, however, remains high, above the regional average.