Study: 42% of older Romanian employees willing to work past retirement age
Older workers in Romania report higher job satisfaction and greater confidence in their ability to handle automation than their younger colleagues, according to research by HR company SD Worx.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
More than four in ten Romanian employees aged 55 and older would consider continuing to work after reaching the statutory retirement age, the study found. At 42%, the share was above the European average of 32%.
Among Romanian employees under 35, 34% said they would consider working beyond retirement age, compared with just over one in four across Europe.