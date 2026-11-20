Romanian companies Infosec Center, Finqware, PetroSol, Lendrise, Symphopay, and Aqurate ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the region, according to Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe.

Infosec Center, which ranked 3rd with a growth rate of 6,668%, is a cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation company that develops solutions for industrial infrastructure, smart agriculture, and digital education.