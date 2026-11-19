The lab, developed in partnership with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, will allow students and researchers to develop and test solutions based on artificial intelligence, 5G Standalone, robotics, satellites, and drones.

The Vodafone Innovation Hub Cluj, which is funded by the company, aims to develop solutions that can be used in industry and everyday life. Potential projects include connected robots for factories, smart infrastructure monitoring solutions, and augmented reality applications enabling remote collaboration. The lab will also support the training of future specialists through research projects, mentoring, and industry partnerships.