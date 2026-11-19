Romanian tech company Hyperfy implements AI and Computer Vision-based security project for lender BCR
The project will integrate approximately 4,500 video cameras and marks the transition from pilot projects to the large-scale adoption of AI technologies in the banking sector.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Hyperfy, a Romanian technology company specializing in integrated security solutions, IoT and AI-powered video analytics, has rolled out an advanced security solution for lender Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Group.
The project covers approximately 270 locations nationwide and integrates around 4,500 video cameras, representing a large-scale deployment of AI and Computer Vision technologies across banking infrastructure.