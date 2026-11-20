AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), a major entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded a net profit of approximately RON 36 million in the first 9 months of 2026, almost double (+90%) compared to the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated turnover reached RON 453 million in the same period, while EBITDA stood at RON 65.5 million. Operating profit increased by 53% to RON 38.3 million, while the net margin rose from 5.7% to 7.9%.