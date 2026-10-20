InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest announces the appointment of Angelo Zuccala as General Manager of the hotel. Mr Zuccala will continue to also serve as Area General Manager IHG Hotels & Resorts Southern Europe Luxury & Lifestyle, combining the leadership of the Bucharest landmark with a regional role in IHG's luxury portfolio.

Mr. Zuccala brings more than 30 years of international hospitality experience, most of it with IHG's InterContinental brand, which he joined in the early 2000s. His career in luxury hotels has taken him through the UK, France, Egypt, Malta, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria and Montenegro, in roles spanning sales, luxury event management, revenue management, food and beverage, concept development, operational excellence and general management. He previously led the former InterContinental Bucharest hotel, Crowne Plaza Bucharest and, more recently, InterContinental Sofia and Regent brand in Montenegro.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Studies and Finance from Excelia Group, La Rochelle, France and is a French and Italian national.

"It is a true privilege and a great source of pride to take the helm of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest. This is a hotel with extraordinary heritage and a rich history, recognised internationally with numerous awards, and one of the most distinguished properties in the IHG luxury portfolio. It is an honor for me to build on this legacy, to acknowledge and further refine the exceptional standards of our teams and to keep writing the next chapter of this iconic hotel together with our guests, partners and the city of Bucharest." said Angelo Zuccala.

"I would like to thank ANA Hotels for their vision and the substantial investment made in recent years. It has transformed the hotel into a true jewel of the InterContinental portfolio, and it gives us an exceptional foundation to build on." added Mr. Zuccala.

"InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is a landmark of luxury hospitality in Romania and a symbol of Bucharest's hotel heritage. The investments made in modernising the hotel reflect ANA Hotels' commitment to preserving and enhancing this legacy while delivering experiences that meet the highest international standards. We are delighted to welcome Mr Angelo Zuccala back to Bucharest. His appointment as General Manager marks a new chapter in the hotel's evolution, offering an opportunity to further strengthen its positioning in the international luxury market and to continue its development alongside our partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts." said Meda Vasiliu, Chief Operating Officer of ANA Hotels.