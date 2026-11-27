Held at the high-end Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest, beautifully decorated for Christmas, the first edition of the event gathered 75 CEOs and marked a decade and a half of Romania’s story told in English.

The highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony, jointly organized by Romania-Insider.com and Beyond Business School.

Dylan Delhommois (left), Andrei Pitis (left of center), Serge Ioan Celibidache (center), Codin Maticiuc (right of center), Ralph Parisot (right of center), and Yannis Jacob-Drăghici (right)

The awards were:

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Scale-up of the Year: DRUID AI, represented by COO and co-founder Andreea Plesea

Druid AI is an end-to-end enterprise-grade AI platform that enables fast development and deployment of AI agents, knowledge bases, and intelligent apps for teams looking to automate business processes and improve technology ROI. Its global clients are active across banking, financial services, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. Last year, the company secured USD 31 million in Series C financing to advance the global expansion of its enterprise-ready agentic AI platform.

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Impact Leader of the Year: Codin Maticiuc, Spitale Publice din Bani Privați

"Public Hospitals from Private Money" (Spitale Publice din Bani Privați) is an initiative run by Fundația Metropolis to use private donations and sponsorships to renovate, equip, and build public medical facilities. More recently, it has been involved in the construction of what is expected to become Romania’s largest pediatric psychiatry clinic. Work on the new clinic at the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital began on October 10, 2025, World Mental Health Day. The building will have a usable area of approximately 4,000 sqm, including a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors.

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Personality of the Year: Serge Ioan Celebidachi, director of Cravata galbenă (The Yellow Tie)

The Yellow Tie, the biopic on the life of legendary conductor Sergiu Celibidache, attracted more than 500,000 viewers in cinemas, becoming one of the biggest Romanian box-office successes in recent years. The film was shot entirely in Romania with the participation of five national orchestras recreating Celibidache’s historic concerts. Featuring an international cast including John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe, the film traces Celibidache’s path from his childhood in interwar Romania to his rise as one of the world's most respected conductors.