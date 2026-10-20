Private companies in Romania expect base salaries to rise by an average of 5.65% in 2027, following increases of 6.67% in 2026 and 7.47% in 2025, continuing a slowdown in wage growth, according to a PwC PayWell 2026 study.

The slowdown comes against a difficult economic backdrop. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Romania’s GDP fell by 0.7% year on year in the first half of 2026 (unadjusted data), and the economy stagnated in the second quarter compared with the first.