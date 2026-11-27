Romania’s public deficit reportedly hits 3.9% of GDP in January-October
The deficit of the general government budget reached RON 81.88 billion, or 3.92% of GDP, after the first ten months of 2026, down by RON 27 billion compared to the same period in 2025, when it stood at RON 108.87 billion (5.64% of GDP), according to data published by Cursdeguvernare.ro, citing the Finance Ministry.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The ministry has not yet published the official budget execution for the first ten months of the year.
The budget deficit target allows for a gap of RON 44.9 billion for the last two months of the year, Cursdeguvernare.ro concluded based on the revised budget plan, which envisages a 6.25% of GDP deficit for 2026 under cash methodology.