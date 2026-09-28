The average monthly payment on a 25-year mortgage used to buy a one-bedroom apartment in Bucharest represented 55% of Romania’s average net wage in July, according to the Ipotecare.ro Mortgage Affordability Index. The ratio stood at 54% at the beginning of 2026 and is expected to remain around its current level at the start of next year.

The index assumed the purchase of a 50 sqm apartment in Bucharest valued at EUR 117,500, up 4.2% from the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, Romania’s average net wage in July was 5.5% higher than in the same month of 2025.