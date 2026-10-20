Romania’s utility Electrica seeks EUR 355 mln in EIB financing
State-controlled electricity utility group Electrica (BVB: EL) plans to secure up to EUR 355 million in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for projects including a battery energy storage system (BESS) estimated to cost up to EUR 185 million.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The company is considering one or more secured or unsecured loans, totalling up to EUR 355 million, under one or more credit agreements with the EIB, Economedia.ro reported.
The funds will be used to finance and partially refinance the 2027–2030 investment plan of Electrica’s subsidiary Distribuție Energie Electrică România SA (DEER), which aims to modernise and digitise electricity distribution networks.