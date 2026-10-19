Romania’s use of gross energy resources shrinks by 6.3% y/y in January-August
The internal use of gross energy resources in Romania dropped by 6.3% y/y to 20.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in January-August, as one of the country’s refineries remained shut down throughout the period and coal use declined amid decarbonisation efforts, according to data published by the statistics office INS.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
While crude oil intake dropped by 21.1% y/y to 6.0 million toe and coal use fell by 17.3% y/y to just 1.1 million toe, imports of petroleum products surged by nearly 20% y/y to 2.7 million toe.
Natural gas use increased by 2.7% y/y to 7.1 million toe, while imports rose by 10.8% y/y to 2.15 million toe as domestic production declined slightly, by 0.4% y/y, to 4.95 million toe.