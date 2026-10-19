While crude oil intake dropped by 21.1% y/y to 6.0 million toe and coal use fell by 17.3% y/y to just 1.1 million toe, imports of petroleum products surged by nearly 20% y/y to 2.7 million toe.

Natural gas use increased by 2.7% y/y to 7.1 million toe, while imports rose by 10.8% y/y to 2.15 million toe as domestic production declined slightly, by 0.4% y/y, to 4.95 million toe.