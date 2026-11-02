Romania’s troubled steel mill Liberty Galați defers disconnection from power grid
Liberty Galați, which is undergoing preventive restructuring proceedings while seeking an investor, avoided an imminent electricity supply cut on October 31 by securing a short-term arrangement with supplier Electrica Furnizare.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 3 min read
This puts pressure on the process under which Liberty Group and the restructuring manager are seeking a buyer.
The company is licensed to buy electricity on the day-ahead market (DAM), but this requires financial resources and entails high costs at current spot market prices.