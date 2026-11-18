Romanian company Simtel Team, which is listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced it changed its name to SMTL Group.

The change accompanies the completion of the group’s reorganization, where the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities, as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) activities, were transferred to Simtel Services, a company wholly owned by SMTL Group. The new structure separates strategic coordination and capital allocation from the execution and service activities carried out for clients.