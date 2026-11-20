Petrotel Ploiești, the Romanian refinery owned by Russia’s sanctioned Lukoil group, is close to resuming operations after US authorities issued a licence allowing the facility to operate, with local oil infrastructure companies signing contracts for crude oil handling and transport to the refinery.

According to Economica, Oil Terminal, which operates Romania’s largest oil terminal in Constanța, announced a RON4.3mn contract with Petrotel Lukoil covering the unloading of crude oil from sea vessels, its transfer to pipeline operator Conpet for delivery to the refinery, and the handling and storage of petroleum products.