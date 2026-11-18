UniCredit, a major bank active in Romania, announced on Tuesday, November 17, that it coordinated a EUR 850 million senior syndicated credit facility to support Premier Energy PLC’s acquisition of the Evryo Group, including major electricity distribution operator Distribuție Energie Oltenia.

The financing package includes an EUR 825 million term loan facility and a EUR 25 million revolving credit facility and will support both the acquisition of the Evryo Group and the refinancing of existing debt. Moreover, the deal establishes the long-term capital structure for the acquisition and replaces the acquisition bridge facility previously arranged in 2026, which ensured funding availability until the completion of the transaction, according to the bank.