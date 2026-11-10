This reversed the 1.9% y/y contraction in the trade deficit recorded in H1, resulting in a 3.6% y/y expansion of the trade gap to EUR 25.5 billion. However, this does not yet threaten a deterioration in the deficit-to-GDP ratio this year.

The trade deficit as a share of GDP, calculated on a rolling four-quarter basis, stood at 8.7%, based on estimated Q3 GDP, unchanged from a year earlier. Normally, fiscal consolidation directly and households’ thinner private consumption should have stimulated a slightly narrower trade deficit, but the massive spending under the EU-funded RRF projects as well as the more expensive energy imports must have had an opposite contribution.