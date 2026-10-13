Romania’s trade gap narrows by 4.5% y/y to 8.4% of GDP in 12 months to August
Romania’s foreign trade deficit in goods widened for the third consecutive month in August, rising by 19% y/y to EUR 3.14 billion, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Trade flows gained momentum partly due to base effects, with exports increasing by 11.6% y/y to EUR 7.55 billion and imports by 13.7% to EUR 10.69 billion.
However, over the 12 months to August, the rolling trade deficit narrowed by 4.5% y/y to EUR 33.17 billion.